Police prevent alleged "naked protest" at Manipur's Raj Bhavan

Imphal, Dec 9: The missing Manipur man’s wife and the daughter were manhandled by a team of police in Raj Bhavan on Monday when they went to have a discussion with the state’s governor about the missing man.

Sources in the police department said they got a “tip-off” about a possible naked protest in which protesting women were going to take off their clothes at Raj Bhavan. As a preventive measure, police partially blocked the all-important road and diverted the traffic.

A large number of police who were alerted by the possible extreme forms of protest as preventive measures waited outside Raj Bhavan.

Police vehicles brought clothes that looked like bed sheets, indicating that this would have been used on the protesting women if they had gone ahead with the naked protest.

According to Kamal Babu’s wife, they went there merely to meet the governor; however, police used brute force and physically manhandled them.

Women activist Th Sujata Devi, who was also present, expressed grave concern over the way they have been treated.

“It’s been fifteen days since the woman’s husband went missing. We just came here to peacefully discuss the matter, but they are not listening,” stated Sujata.

Sujata, however, said that neither she nor Kamal Babu’s wife came here for any form of protest; they maintained they came only to meet the governor.

Till the filing of this report, police took the custody of Th Sujata Devi.