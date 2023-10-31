Police officer shot dead in Manipur’s Moreh

Guwahati, Oct 31: A police officer was allegedly killed on Tuesday after being shot at by suspected tribal militants in Moreh town of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand was inspecting a newly constructed helipad at the Eastern ground in the border town when the incident occurred.

The assailants, believed to be insurgents, opened fire on the police personnel during their inspection.

Following the attack, the SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have launched an operation to apprehend the militants.

Meanwhile, expressing his grief Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh termed the incident as ‘cold-blooded killing’.

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning,” Singh wrote on X, adding, “His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

The incident comes days after members of several civil society organisations, particularly those based in Moreh, demanded the removal of state forces from the border town.

At least 175 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced in the state since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3. The clashes took place after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.