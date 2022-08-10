Police detain man for smuggling seven hornbills in Meghalaya.

Guwahati, Aug 10: Meghalaya Police arrested a man in connection with alleged smuggling of seven endangered hornbill birds from Mizoram. The 22-year-old smuggler has been identified as NK Thangte who basically hails from Mizoram. The Meghalaya Police detained him in West Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya while he was bound for Guwahati.

Speaking to the media, Bikram D Marak, Superintendent of Police, Meghalaya, said that NK Thangte's vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 6 when he was en-route with the birds from Mizoram to Guwahati in Assam on Monday evening.

After deliberate frisking of the vehicle, seven hornbill birds were found inside the car. They were kept in three plastic cages which were covered with cartons on the top, the SP further added.

According to the police, these birds were meant for trafficking as no legal documents could be produced for their transportation. However, the birds were rescued safely by the police and handed over to wildlife officials.