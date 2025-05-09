Police bust militant recruitment racket in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, May 9: The Itanagar Capital Police has made significant headway in the ongoing probe into the functioning of a militant outfit, National Socialist Council for Taniland (NSCT), and its armed wing, United Tani Army (UTA).

The probe, which began suo moto on January 8 following circulation of videos and letters of threat on the social media by the group’s self-styled commander-in-chief Anthony Doke, has led to multiple arrests, seizure of arms and ammunition, and exposure of disturbing youth conscription activities, Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh said on Thursday.

Doke is a habitual offender with over 20 criminal cases involving extortion and firearms violations. Based on preliminary findings, a case was registered at the Itanagar Police Station under Sections 147/149/150 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Singh said.

Early leads led to the arrest of two key operatives, Tana Hasi and Techi Bidu, who were allegedly involved in recruiting vulnerable youth from marginalised communities into the UTA. Intelligence inputs revealed their involvement in attempted trafficking of a young boy from the Tarasso region for enrollment in a militant training camp.

Further investigation revealed that three other boys were trafficked out of Itanagar under the guise of participating in a YouTube shoot, only to be forcibly conscripted into the UTA’s ranks. Two of the boys have since returned and provided harrowing accounts of torture and psychological abuse.

In a crucial breakthrough, an illegal firearm reportedly handed over by Doke, was recovered from Hasi.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Biro Gumja Tamin on April 30, identified as a central operative linked to the banned outfit NSCN-KYA, who is accused of extorting contractors to fund insurgent activities. A pistol and ammunition were recovered from him.

Tamin’s interrogation revealed his role in an organised arms trafficking network with roots in Itanagar and connections to insurgent groups in Nagaland. Evidence shows that he was instrumental in acquiring and distributing illegal firearms within the region, the SP told newsmen, adding that subsequent searches led to seizure of two more foreign-made weapons and apprehension of another accomplice, Tapa Nungnu.

A large quantity of ammunition, an unlicensed firearm, and unaccounted cash were recovered during a raid on his Nungnu’s residence.





