Police brutality in Tripura: THRC slaps compensation against senior officer

Agartala, Nov 17: The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has recommended that the state government pay a compensation of Rs. 25,000 to Dr. Kaushik Debnath, who was harassed and manhandled by a police officer.

The human rights panel also instructed the Home Department to deduct the penalty amount from the salary of Deputy Police Superintendent Prasun Kanti Tripura and initiate disciplinary proceedings against the accused police officer.

Tripura, known for his social media presence, faced the action following an incident on January 25, 2024.

Reports state that, with the help of 15 to 20 people, Tripura allegedly thrashed Dr. Debnath after a car accident in the Abhoynagar area of Agartala. The car, carrying the officer’s children, was involved in the accident, which led to the violent altercation.

The incident prompted Dr. Debnath's father, Binoy Debnath, to file a complaint with the THRC, which took cognisance on January 30, 2024.

Following a thorough investigation, the Commission issued a 26-page order, declaring the police officer guilty. It reprimanded Tripura for attempting to conceal facts and fabricate a false narrative. The Commission’s order noted that the police officer had no jurisdiction over the area where the incident occurred.

Dr. Debnath had stepped out to collect food from a delivery boy when the altercation began. The officer’s daughter falsely accused Dr. Debnath of filming the post-accident chaos. In reality, he had his phone on to track the delivery. Enraged, the officer and his associates attacked Dr. Debnath and seized his phone.

When local police arrived, Dr. Debnath was detained, but the ordeal did not end there. The police officer reportedly went to the local station, seeking to harm Dr. Debnath further.

During the hearing, Tripura claimed his children were injured but failed to provide any supporting documents. Reports from the West Tripura Police Superintendent and local outposts contradicted Tripura's claims.