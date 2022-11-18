Police arrest Tripura doctor for raping nurse under pretext of marriage

Agartala, Nov 18: The Tripura Police on Friday, arrested a 32-year-old doctor for allegedly raping a nurse under the pretext of marriage. When the nurse refused to entertain the indecent proposals of the doctor, the accused allegedly thrashed her. The incident took place at Teliamura area under Khowai district of Tripura.

According to sources, the accused, Dr Surajit Das who hails from Melagarh area developed acquaintances with the nurse last year and both subsequently fell in love. The accused promised to marry her to get intimate with the victim. Later, the accused reportedly started dilly-dallying on the issue of marriage while continuing to seek sexual favor from the victim.

Recently, a heated altercation broke out between the both at the waiting room of the doctor that led to a physical scuffle. The victim was allegedly roughed up when she tried to convince him for marriage.

Jilted by the doctor, the victim lodged a complaint with East Agartala police station that was later transferred to Teliamura police station.

The Officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, Subrata Chakraborty, said, "We have arrested the accused person in connection with the case, followed by a preliminary investigation." "The allegations raised against the accused are not false, and he has been produced before Khowai district court."

As per reports, a case has been registered under IPC sections 376, 417, 325, and 506 against the doctor.