PM must meet all 59 MLAs, resolve strife: Manipur Congress on Modi’s visit

Imphal, Sep 6: Congress MLA Thokchom Lokeshwar, on Saturday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to visit Manipur next week, must meet all the legislators of the state and ensure a solution to the ethnic strife.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi must ensure a solution to the crisis in the state during his visit. He must meet all the 59 MLAs and chalk out a plan. He must bring a solution to the ethnic strife," Lokeshwar said.

He also said the government must ensure that no one is harmed if Meitei people pass through the Kangpokpi section of the National Highway 2.

The Khundrakpam constituency legislator said Kuki-Zo people should also be allowed to access to the portion of the national highway, where Meiteis have a majority.

"The authorities must arrest those who openly declared that no Meiteis would be allowed to go through the national highway," the Congress MLA said.

His comment comes in the wake of several Kuki groups, including the Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee, declaring that “no Meiteis would be allowed to enter Kuki areas”.

The Prime Minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

"Modi should not limit his visit to two venues - Imphal and Churachandpur. He should visit all the violence-affected areas, including those in Imphal East, Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts," the Congress legislator said.

Meanwhile, Imphal is abuzz with preparations ahead of Modi’s likely visit with Imphal International Airport and the historic Kangla Fort campus undergoing major renovations and security enhancements.

A travel advisory issued by the airport urged passengers to arrive early due to a “heightened security apparatus” in place.

Renovations and beautification work are ongoing at the airport in anticipation of the Prime Minister’s arrival, while the adjacent Airport Road (also known as Changangei Airport Road) is seeing black-topping and median beautification work in full swing.

Inside the Kangla Fort campus, more than 200 workers brought in from outside the state are engaged in large-scale stage preparations. A triangular platform, specially designed for the event, is being constructed by skilled personnel.

