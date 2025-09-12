PM Modi’s Manipur visit “merely symbolic”, says state Congress chief

Imphal, Sept 12: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the strife-torn state is “merely symbolic” and “not intended to bring peace or ensure justice.”

The Prime Minister is set to visit Manipur on Saturday — his first since the outbreak of ethnic violence over two years ago — and is expected to inaugurate projects worth Rs 8,500 crore.

In a video message, Meghachandra claimed "I take the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as merely symbolic and a show-off. The people, who have been suffering for months, including internally displaced persons staying in relief camps, had expected a concrete roadmap for peace, rehabilitation, and justice."

The state Congress chief also alleged that Modi's visit is hollow.

"It would have been better if they had let it be known that the visit is related to bringing peace and justice. Very upset with the absence of discussions with all stakeholders," the Wangkhem legislator said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP has not properly addressed the prevailing situation.

"We also heard that frustrated people in Churachandpur destroyed banners and cardboard cut-outs installed in connection with the visit of the PM," he said.

"There has been no attempt to bring peace, as well as ensure free movement. This visit is not aimed at bringing peace and ensuring justice," Meghachandra said.

The prime minister's visit comes amid repeated criticism by opposition parties for not coming to the state following the ethnic strife between the Kuki and Meitei communities, which has left over 260 people dead and thousands homeless since May 2023.





PTI