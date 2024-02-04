PM Modi's Assam visit sparks political discourse: Congress criticises silence on Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Assam has stirred political discussions, with the Congress expressing concerns about his silence on the situation in Manipur. While addressing the crowd at Khanapara in Guwahati, PM Modi exuded confidence in the Northeast's faith in him, emphasising his commitment to fulfilling guarantees made to the people.

PM Modi highlighted Assam's transformation, citing the resolution of border state disputes and over 10 peace agreements being signed since the BJP came to power. “Assam has transformed drastically. Disputes between border states are being solved. Ever since the BJP came to power here, more than 10 peace agreements have happened. Over the last few years, several youths have abandoned the path to violence and have joined the path to progress,” said Modi.

मोदी जो गारंटी देता है, उसे पूरा करने के लिए दिन-रात एक करने का हौसला भी रखता है। इसलिए आज नॉर्थ ईस्ट को मोदी की गारंटी पर भरोसा है। pic.twitter.com/uvNhkgICXc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 4, 2024

Taking a veiled swipe at past governments, PM Modi accused them of not diligently working for the welfare of the state. He pointed to the Northeast's progress, likening it to East Asia, and anticipated economic growth with upgraded roadways under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation.



However, the Congress swiftly responded, criticising the PM's silence on Manipur. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, raised concerns on social media, stating, "9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur." He questioned why the PM, who attended a roadshow in Guwahati, couldn't visit Imphal, terming it a "horrific injustice" to the people of Manipur.

9 months to the day and yet no meeting with the PM who continues to maintain total silence on Manipur. The PM goes to Guwahati for a road show but cannot and will not go to Imphal.



A horrific ANYAY by the PM on the people of Manipur!https://t.co/uuhkA0PMp4 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 4, 2024

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's recent meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah added fuel to the opposition's claims. Singh hinted at "important decisions" by the Centre for the State's interests, further intensifying the ongoing political discourse. The situation in Manipur remains a focal point as the political narrative unfolds.

