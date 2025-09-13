PM Modi vows to make Manipur a symbol of peace and prosperity

Churachandpur, September 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged armed groups and organisations in Manipur to renounce violence, asserting that his government was committed to making the state a “symbol of peace and prosperity.”

Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district during his first visit to Manipur since ethnic clashes erupted in May 2023, the Prime Minister said the Centre’s persistent peace efforts had enabled talks between the two warring sides.

“It is unfortunate that violence happened here. Today, I want to promise you that the Government of India is with you and I am with you. I appeal to all groups and organisations to choose the path of peace,” Modi said.

He stressed that peace was the foundation for development, noting that the Centre had significantly increased budgetary allocations for railway and road connectivity projects in the state since 2014. “I have given special emphasis on improving connectivity in Manipur. India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy, and I want to ensure that the fruits of development reach every corner of the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister, who travelled by road from Imphal to Churachandpur, said he was deeply moved by the warmth and affection he received along the way. “Manipur is a land of courage and valour. I spoke to displaced people and I can say that the state is now looking towards a new dawn. People have chosen the path of peace,” he said.

- PTI