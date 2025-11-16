PM Modi Virtually lays foundation for EMRS in Arunachal’s West Siang

Itanagar/Imphal, Nov 16: In a bid to improve educational access for tribal communities in remote areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for an Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Kombo in West Siang district of central Arunachal Pradesh.

A senior official said that the EMRS will be executed by the Union Tribal Affairs ministry, intending to provide quality education, residential facilities, and overall development opportunities to tribal students in the remote and tribal inhabited areas.

The virtual ceremony was attended by Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Both the Governor and the Chief Minister later emphasised the transformative role EMRS plays in strengthening educational infrastructure in indigenous tribes-inhabited areas.

In Imphal, a Raj Bhavan official said that the Prime Minister on Saturday addressed the nation from Narmada district in Gujarat as part of the nationwide observance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, along with other dignitaries, joined the programme virtually as part of the state-level observance at the City Convention Centre in Imphal.

The event organised by the Department of Tribal Affairs and Hills witnessed the presentation of Certificates of Recognition under the Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan and the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan 2025, originally conferred by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, to the Deputy Commissioners of Senapati, Ukhrul, and Churachandpur districts.

Prizes were also distributed to the winners of Tribal Frames 2025 and Tribal Lens 2025.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor noted that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas stands as a national tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, honouring his enduring legacy of leadership, courage, and social reform.

He noted that the day was also an occasion to honour the heritage and cultural wealth of Manipur’s tribal communities, whose values of cooperation, environmental harmony, craftsmanship, and self-governance form an integral part of the state’s identity.

Recalling the legacy of Rani Gaidinliu, the Governor emphasised that her youthful defiance against colonial rule and her commitment to indigenous belief systems symbolised the spiritual and cultural foundations of India’s freedom movement.

Governor Bhalla further noted that Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas reiterated the government’s determination to advance tribal welfare in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Several MLAs, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Padma Shri awardee, senior officials, representatives from different tribal communities, and other distinguished guests attended the event.

IANS