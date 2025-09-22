PM Modi unveils Rs 5,125-crore projects in Arunachal, meets local entrepreneurs

Itanagar, Sept 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,125.37 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday.

From a function at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, he virtually laid the foundation stones for two major hydropower projects in Shi Yomi district, and a convention centre in Tawang.

The Tato-I project, with a capacity of 186 mw, will be developed jointly by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) at Rs 1,750 crore. It is expected to generate around 802 million units of electricity annually.

The 240-mw Heo project will also be developed by the state government and NEEPCO at Rs 1,939 crore. It is expected to produce 1,000 million units of electricity each year.

These projects, to be developed on the Yarjep river, are part of a larger effort to expand Arunachal Pradesh's hydroelectric capacity, contributing significantly to regional energy security, officials said.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for a convention centre in Tawang, to be built under the PM-DevINE scheme at Rs 145.37 crore. With a capacity to host over 1,500 people, it will meet global standards and support the tourism and cultural potential of the region, they said.

The PM also launched several other infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,290 crore, catering to various sectors, including connectivity, health and fire safety, they said.

Governor KT Parnaik, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present at the programme.

Earlier in the day, Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh at swadeshi stalls and members of self-help groups, in a bid to boost state artisans and highlight next-generation GST benefits.

He visited an exhibition organised in the state capital at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, where the interaction was held, officials said.

PM Modi enquired about the recent GST reforms and whether their benefits were reaching local traders. He also took a keen interest in the locally made products on display and stressed the importance of promoting indigenous goods under the government’s “Vocal for Local” campaign.

“The interaction served both as encouragement for the local business community and as a reminder of the government’s commitment to strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state,” an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Arunachal Pradesh on a day-long visit on Monday morning.

He landed at Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi and flew to Raj Bhavan in Itanagar by helicopter, officials added. Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Khandu received him at the Raj Bhavan helipad.

PTI