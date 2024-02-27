PM Modi unveils Rangpo Railway Station to boost connectivity in Sikkim

Rangpo, Feb 27: In a momentous event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Sikkim's inaugural railway station in Rangpo on Monday, marking a substantial achievement.

This milestone coincided with the unveiling of over 2,000 railway infrastructure projects valued at approximately ₹41,000 crore, showcasing the Prime Minister's forward-thinking leadership.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya of Sikkim joined the virtual ceremony at Khanikola, Rangpo, where PM Modi inaugurated the redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1500 rail flyovers and underpasses.

Highlighting Sikkim's cultural tapestry, PM Modi emphasised that the design of the upcoming Rangpo railway station would be intricately woven with inspiration from the state's rich heritage.

The event, graced by Governor Acharya, was hailed as a historic juncture for Sikkim, aligning with the broader narrative of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and its potential to elevate tourism through enhanced travel infrastructure. Governor Acharya, expressing profound sentiments, underscored the event's transformative impact within the ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ narrative and its role in bolstering tourism by providing expedited and seamless travel avenues, especially during the challenging monsoon season.

As an integral part of the Northeast Frontier Railway, the Rangpo railway station will serve as a vital node along the 45-kilometre rail corridor stretching from Sevoke near Siliguri in West Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim. This expansive project, featuring 14 tunnels and 22 bridges, implies a significant leap in enhancing regional connectivity.

Prioritising operational efficiency, the Sevoke-Rangpo section will have the capacity to accommodate trains carrying loads of up to 25 tons, ensuring swift transit at speeds of up to 110 kilometres per hour. Strategically positioned stations at Riyang, Teesta, and Melli in West Bengal will cater to travellers along this scenic route.

Initially awarded to IRCON International in May 2010 at a cost of ₹4,084.69 crore, the project aimed for completion by May 2015. However, due to evolving execution dynamics and logistical considerations, the timeline has been revised to December 2024, accompanied by an adjusted cost estimate of ₹12,474.07 crore, as confirmed by officials familiar with the project's trajectory.