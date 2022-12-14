PM Modi to visit Tripura on December 18

Agartala, Dec 14: After the electoral victory in Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP seems to be gearing up for the polls in North Eastern states-Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland scheduled in February 2023.

When political activities are on the rise ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to pay a visit to the poll bound Tripura on December 18 next.

His visit assumes much significance as his public meeting to be held at Swami Vivekananda stadium will be the official launching of the party's campaign for the elections.

Official sources said the Prime Minister will inaugurate a slew of projects and also take sessions with the beneficiaries of different centrally sponsored schemes.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha chaired a preparatory meeting in presence of all the state leaders at the party headquarters in connection with the PM's ensuing visit. "The BJP is planning to make it big. All the party wings have been alerted to ensure that the public meetings turn out to be a successful one", said sources.