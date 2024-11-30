PM Modi to launch Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav showcasing NE’s diversity on Dec 6

Guwahati, Nov 30: Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav on December 6. The festival will highlight the cultural, social, and economic diversity of the eight Northeastern States.

Scindia, during a press meet, stated that the Mahotsav will offer an "unprecedented platform" to highlight the region's vibrant textile industry, traditional crafts, and distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) products.

In addition to producing a significant amount of on-site sales, the event is anticipated to cultivate long-term business relationships between artisans and buyers.

Additionally, investors will meet with businesses and government representatives to discuss investment potential in tourism, agriculture, handicrafts, and textiles.

The eight northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim—are the eight northeastern states that are referred to as the "Ashtalakshmi," or eight forms of prosperity. They contribute significantly to India's cultural, social, and economic fabric.

The combination of modern design and traditional materials will be highlighted in a unique fashion presentation that features Eri silk stoles and Muga silk robes. According to an official, leading regional designers will work with regional craftspeople to produce breathtaking ensembles.

The future of handlooms, sustainable fashion, and the worldwide potential of northeast India's textile sector will all be covered by industry leaders, designers, and fashion specialists.

According to the official, Assam’s Bihu, Nagaland folk dances, and other traditional expressions would be featured in daily cultural performances.

The northeastern region has seen a significant increase in infrastructure development in recent years, encompassing industries like energy, transportation, digital connection, and industrial expansion.

These developments are aimed at improving regional integration, boosting economic growth, and overcoming geographic isolation. Known for its advantageous position, abundant natural resources, and cultural diversity, the region is currently serving as a hub for significant infrastructure and industrial initiatives.

With inputs from news agency