PM Modi to inaugurate Tripura's first dental college: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura on Thursday received the approval to set up its first dental college in IGM Hospital Agartala, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha told reporters late on Thursday evening.

According to Dr Saha, the college will be set up at IGM hospital, Agartala with a capacity of 50 students in the first year.

"As we have received the approval, we included the project in the list of official inaugurations slated during PM Modi's December 18 visit. The classes for the first year will start from the next academic session", the Chief Minister, also a renowned Dental Surgeon said.

He said, "A team of the Dental Council of India inspected the infrastructure available at IGM hospital in the month of November. They have placed their report compiled with their findings before the Executive Committee of the DCI where it was approved readily. Later the file was sent for the Ministry of Health and Welfare's approval. We have received the approval on December 15 evening".

According to Dr Saha, a total 15 percent seats of the college will be reserved for the all India candidates and around eight seats will be kept for the North Eastern states. "As per our primary assessment around 25 seats will remain exclusively for the students of our state. The final call on the reserved seats will be taken by the college council which will be constituted very shortly", the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister also hoped that this institute will turn out to be one of the best dental colleges of the North Eastern region.