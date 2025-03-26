PM Modi to attend Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day, unveil projects on May 16

Gangtok, Mar 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day on May 16 and will lay foundation stones for multiple developmental projects.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made the announcement during the Budget Session 2025-26, highlighting the projects’ significance in boosting healthcare, tourism, infrastructure, and cultural development in the state.

Among the key projects set for inauguration is the newly constructed 500-bed Namchi District Hospital, aimed at strengthening healthcare services in South Sikkim. The celebrations will also witness the unveiling of the Swarna Jayanthi Maitreya Manjri, a monument symbolising 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood, along with the installation of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a significant boost to tourism, a passenger ropeway connecting Pelling to the historic Sangachoeling Monastery will also be inaugurated.

Additionally, PM Modi, who will attend the event as the chief guest, will also lay the foundation stone for several major projects, including the Golden Jubilee Convention Centre at Namli, envisioned as a premier venue for national and international events.

Another highlight is the Bhaleydhunga Skywalk, which is set to become India’s first eco-tourism skywalk, catering to adventure enthusiasts.

The Nathula Border Tourism Development Project aims to enhance tourism infrastructure near the Indo-China border, while the construction of Singhshore Bridge is expected to improve connectivity and economic activity in the region.

The state will also see the development of a Golden Jubilee Integrated Cultural & Sports Village, designed to promote cultural and sports activities. In a move towards empowering working women, a working women’s hostel will be established in Tadong to provide safe and affordable accommodation.

CM Tamang emphasised that these initiatives align with Sikkim’s long-term vision for sustainable economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and the promotion of tourism, reinforcing the state’s commitment to holistic development.