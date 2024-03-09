PM Modi launches world's longest bi-lane tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati, March 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world's longest bi-lane tunnel (Sela Tunnel) in Arunachal Pradesh. The Sela tunnel, constructed at a cost of about Rs 825 crore, is an engineering marvel. It will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang across Sela Pass on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. The foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in 2019.

He dedicated the Sela Tunnel to the nation at the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar.

At the programme, he also launched the UNNATI scheme worth ₹ 10,000 crore and dedicated developmental projects worth ₹ 55,600 crore in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.