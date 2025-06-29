PM Modi lauds Meghalaya’s eri silk, calls it symbol of sustainable heritage

Shillong, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, praised Meghalaya’s traditional Eri silk and its distinctive handicrafts, calling them a testament to India's rich cultural heritage and sustainable craftsmanship.

The statement comes during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat

Modi highlighted the recent Geographical Indication (GI) tag awarded to Eri silk, describing it as a "proud moment not just for Meghalaya, but for the entire country. Known as 'Ahimsa silk', Eri silk is produced without harming silkworms and has been carefully preserved by communities such as the Khasis over generations.

"Eri Silk is not just a fabric; it is a heritage of Meghalaya, lovingly preserved and enriched over generations, especially by the Khasi community," Modi said, highlighting that the silk is in itself 'Ahimsa silk' where silkworms are not harmed in its production.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs) in driving an Eri silk revolution in Meghalaya by blending traditional skills with modern livelihoods. He urged citizens to support local artisans by embracing 'Vocal for Local' and strengthening the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

"If customers buy only products made in India and traders sell only products made in India, the self-reliance movement of India will gain unstoppable momentum," he said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma thanked the Prime Minister for the recognition, a week after gifting him an Eri silk fabric handcrafted by local women.

He also emphasised that the global demand for ethically produced and eco-conscious textiles like Eri silk is growing, positioning Meghalaya’s product as an ideal export for the international market.





With inputs from PTI