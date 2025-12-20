PM Modi integrated Northeast with rest of India: Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, Dec 20: The Northeast was always on the periphery but Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the region to the mainstream of India, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita has said.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, Margherita said that Modi brought the Indian capital to the doorsteps of the Northeast. Since taking over as the Prime Minister, Modi has himself visited Assam more than 70 times and he has also instructed the other Union ministers to frequently visit the region, as a result of which, Central ministers have visited the region more than 400 times in the last 10 years.

Budget allocation to the Northeast increased by more than three times during the present regime, while stress on improving overall connectivity has resulted in the development of the region.

Margherita pointed out that air connectivity has improved considerably, while all the states of the region are connected by railways.

He said that the number of national waterways in the region has increased, which has resulted in better waterways connectivity. Digital connectivity has also improved considerably and internet facilities are now available in every nook and corner of the region.

Margherita said that the Prime Minister played a major role in granting Assamese language the status of classical language, while the Centre sent only one proposal to the UNESCO to ensure that the Charaideo Maidams get the tag of World Heritage Site.

The overall law and order situation improved considerably in the last 10 years and more than 10,000 ultras laid down arms and a number of militant outfits came over ground to sign peace pacts with the government.

Because of Modi, Lachit Barphukan got the status of national hero and the Prime Minister also came down to Assam to witness Bihu and Jhumoir performances set new world records, the Union minister said.