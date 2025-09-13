PM Modi inaugurates Mizoram’s first railway line, flags off Rajdhani Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Mizoram’s first railway line and flagged off the state’s maiden Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi, marking a historic milestone for the northeastern state.

The Rs 8,070-crore Bairabi–Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging projects in Indian Railways’ history, was sanctioned in 2008–09, with construction beginning in 2015. Spanning difficult terrain, the line features 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges.

Due to inclement weather, the Prime Minister addressed the event virtually from Lengpui Airport.

“From today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map. Despite formidable challenges, including the difficult terrain, the Bairabi–Sairang railway line has become a reality. We proudly dedicate it to the people of the nation,” Modi said.

A standout feature of the project is Bridge No. 144 near Sairang, which at 114 metres is taller than the Qutub Minar and now the tallest pier railway bridge in India, according to Northeast Frontier Railway officials.

The route includes five road overbridges, six underpasses, and four main stations—Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang—apart from Bairabi. Officials said the project will provide Mizoram with safe, efficient, and cost-effective rail connectivity, ensuring timely supply of essentials such as food grains, fertilisers, and commodities while boosting regional accessibility.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains:

Sairang (Aizawl)–Delhi Rajdhani Express,

Sairang–Guwahati Express, and

Sairang–Kolkata Express.

“For the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be connected directly with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express. This is not just a railway connection but a lifeline of transformation that will revolutionise the lives of the people of Mizoram,” Modi said.

In addition, the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for multiple projects across key sectors including railways, roadways, energy, sports, and infrastructure.

Key highlights include:

Aizawl Bypass Road (45 km, worth Rs 500 crore) under the PM-DevINE scheme, aimed at decongesting Aizawl city and improving connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station.

Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under NESIDS (Roads), which will benefit horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors.

Khankawn–Rongura Road in Serchhip district under NESIDS (Roads), enhancing market access and supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

Chhimtuipui Bridge on Lawngtlai–Siaha Road.

Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for sports development.

LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a residential school at Kawrthah under the PMJVK scheme and an Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam, further strengthening educational infrastructure in the state.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said railway projects worth Rs 77,000 crore are being implemented in the Northeast.

Vaishnaw made the statement as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Mizoram's first railway line and flagged off the state's maiden Rajdhani Express, connecting Aizawl with Delhi.

He said railway connectivity to Mizoram will boost tourism, generate employment, and help the region's products find new markets.

"Development of the Northeast is a result of the PM's Act East policy," he said.





With inputs from PTI