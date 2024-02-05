PM Modi foresees North-East India's development mirroring South-East Asia

Guwahati, Feb 5: With the Lok Sabha elections looming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that his commitments would foster economic development in Assam and the entire Northeast region, fortifying ties not only within the country but also with neighbouring South Asian nations. Modi highlighted that the rapid development of the North East region of the country will mirror the development of South East Asia.

During his visit to Assam, Modi underscored the significance of connectivity projects initiated under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) programme. He highlighted ongoing road upgradation projects that, upon completion, would contribute to broader economic growth in the region, emphasising the Northeast's role as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Discussing the BJP's core policy, the Prime Minister outlined the government's achievements in Assam and the Northeast over the past decade. Areas such as connectivity, healthcare, tourism, and sports were lauded as focal points of positive transformation.

Reflecting on his own history as a party worker in Assam, Modi reminisced about overcoming challenges, including roadblocks, protests, and even bomb blasts in Guwahati. He stated that those challenges are part of the past, and people are experiencing a period of peace and development.

Modi further highlighted the transformation of once-disturbed areas in Assam into peaceful regions, citing the resolution of border disputes between northeastern states and the signing of over 10 significant peace agreements with insurgent outfits since the formation of the BJP government. He commended the youth in the Northeast who chose the path of progress by surrendering weapons, leading to positive changes in the region.

The Prime Minister asserted that more than 7,000 youth from Assam have surrendered weapons, and the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from several districts reflects the government's commitment to peace and development in the Northeast.