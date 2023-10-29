PM Modi cancels Mizoram campaign trip; Amit Shah fills in

Guwahati, Oct 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled his planned campaign trip to Mamit in poll-bound Mizoram on October 30.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will fill in for Modi, but his date of campaigning is yet to be decided, reports said.

The reason behind the cancellation of Modi’s visit is unknown.

Meanwhile, Nitin Gadkari is likely to campaign in the Northeastern state on Monday. Amit Shah will visit Mamit and the Southern part of the state.

The BJP has filed 23 nominees this time and the elections are scheduled to be held on November 7, 2023.

BJP president JP Nadda had on Friday released the party's manifesto, promising 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and a solution to the long-standing border dispute with Assam, among others.