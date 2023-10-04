PM Modi assures support to Sikkim after flash flood

Guwahati, Oct 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a conversation with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday to assess the ongoing situation within the state in the wake of a flash flood in the Teesta River.

During their discussion, the Prime Minister pledged unwavering support to the Chief Minister and the affected regions.

"Spoke to Sikkim CM Shri @PSTamangGolay and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate natural calamity in parts of the state. Assured all possible support in addressing the challenge. I pray for the safety and well-being of all those affected," Modi said on X.

Earlier, 23 Army personnel in Sikkim went missing following a cloudburst that triggered flash floods along the Teesta River.

Reportedly, 42 vehicles submerged under the slush after the Indian Army initiated a large-scale search and rescue operation to locate the missing soldiers.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim caused it to overflow and pushed up the water levels in Teesta River. The situation worsened as the raging river led to the collapse of the Singtham foot bridge over the Teesta.