PM GatiShakti Portal key to future projects in NE, says Scindia

Guwahati, Aug 8: Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has called for all infrastructure projects in the North-East to be mapped on the PM GatiShakti Portal to enable better planning of future initiatives. He also urged states in the region to update their logistics policies in line with the framework prepared by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Scindia, who holds the Communications and DoNER portfolios, made the remarks while virtually attending a high-level task force meeting on Logistics and Infrastructure Connectivity in the North-East on Thursday.

Emphasising the need for rapid economic growth in the region, the minister also encouraged states to develop industrial clusters along key transport corridors.

"The Union minister added that all the infrastructure projects in the northeastern region (NER) should be mapped on the PM GatiShakti Portal for better planning of future projects.

"He urged all the NER states that they should update their state logistics policies as per the metric prepared by the ministry based on the best practices throughout the country, preferably before the next NEC Plenary session," a statement said, quoting Scindia.

The central minister also outlined five suggestions for bridging the gaps in infrastructure and connectivity.

These include convergence of NER infrastructure grid by preparing a regional master plan, establishment of a monitoring mechanism for priority projects, policy push for multimodal logistics park by way of offering various tax and other concessions, boosting cross-border connectivity to promote international trade with neighbouring countries and enhancing digital connectivity and power transmission.

The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Mizoram Minister of Public Health Engineering & Rural Development Prof Lalnilawma and Sikkim Minister of Commerce and Industries Tshering Thendup Bhutia, along with DoNER officials, were present at the meeting.

The Assam CM emphasised the strategic importance of the North Eastern Region as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

He pointed out that since 2014, the government has taken several steps to boost infrastructure connectivity in the northeastern region, but high transportation cost for goods remains a major bottleneck that needs to be addressed.

He also stated that the execution of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) has been expedited, and it will connect the NER to the Sittwe Port in Myanmar.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted that due to the high geographical spread and sparse population distribution in the state, there are a large number of villages that lack road connectivity.









PTI