Petrol bomb terror strikes Shillong again: 5 arrested in Dhankheti attack

Shillong, Aug 12: The Meghalaya police arrested five individuals linked to a petrol bomb attack at Dhankheti, Shillong, on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 4 am on August 11 when the accused allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the bust of JN Bawri.

The Laitumkhrah Police, acting swiftly, apprehended the suspects by Sunday afternoon.

According to a police statement, the group also engaged in stone-pelting and vandalised an ATM booth in the area.

The police, in collaboration with a forensic team, promptly launched an investigation at the scene, leading to the swift arrests.

While there were no significant damages reported, a case has been registered against the five suspects at the Laitumkhrah police station.

"Five accused individuals are arrested in connection to this case," confirmed Sylvester Nongtnger, SP of East Khasi Hills, to the press.

The incident is part of a troubling pattern of petrol bomb attacks that have plagued Meghalaya over the past few months.

Following the arrests of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) members in May for their alleged involvement in the triple murder of non-tribal individuals in Ichamati and Shillong’s Mawlai Mawroh, a series of arson attacks erupted across the region, typically carried out during the early hours of the night.

Earlier in May, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had acknowledged the spate of petrol bomb attacks, suggesting they are retaliatory actions linked to recent arrests made by the administration.

Meanwhile, the local authorities continue to investigate the Dhankheti attack as they work to bring the perpetrators to justice.