Petrol bomb attack in Jowai police reserve, two vehicles damaged

Meghalaya, May 1: After the petrol bomb attack at the Deputy Chief Minister's residence, a petrol bomb was hurled inside the police reserve in West Jaintia Hills district by arsonists, damaging two police vehicles on Tuesday.

According to sources, the arsonists hurled the petrol bomb(s) at about 2.30 a.m. and, in the process, damaged the two vehicles parked inside the police reserve located in the district headquarters at Jowai.



During the incident, two vehicles—one Maruti Gypsy and a bus—were damaged. The Maruti Gypsy was completely gutted in the attack, while the bus had its front portion gutted in the inferno.



In July 2021, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was triggered inside the Khliehriat Police Reserve in the East Jaintia Hills district. The IED damaged the wall of the staff quarter, but nobody was hurt in the incident.



This is the fourth such attack in the past few months and the third within this month. Earlier this month, a petrol bomb was hurled inside the Mawlai police station in the city, which completely damaged a police vehicle parked inside the compound of the station.



This attack was followed by a similar attack on the police escort vehicle of the Director of NEEPCO (personnel), Maj Gen (Retd) RK Jha, at Demthring while he was on his way to his residence in Laitkor in the city suburbs.



After that attack, the Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar’s residence was also attacked here in the city.



These series of attacks raise serious questions about the security scenario in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, as the police have failed to stop such attacks or apprehend those responsible for them.

