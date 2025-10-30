People of Mizoram see value in Centre-State sync: Union Minister before Dampa bypoll

Aizawl, Oct 30: Union Minister of State (independent) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday expressed confidence that Lalhmingthanga Sailo, the BJP candidate for the upcoming Dampa Assembly bypoll, would secure victory.

Speaking to reporters at the party’s State headquarters, Atal Bhavan (Mipui Run) here, Singh said he had come to Mizoram to campaign for Sailo, as he believed that the people of the State increasingly recognise the advantages of having a Government in sync with the one at the Centre. “The people of Mizoram now understand the importance of coordination between the Centre and the State for better development,” he said.

Recalling his earlier visits to the State as the Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Singh said the BJP once had little presence in Mizoram due to widespread misconceptions and political propaganda against the party. “Those days are gone,” he remarked, adding that people have now seen the results of the Modi Government’s development-driven policies.

Highlighting what he called the “Modi model of governance”, Singh said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has risen to become the world’s fourth largest economy and is poised to become the number one economy by 2047, when the nation would celebrate 100 years of Independence.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had visited the North Eastern States more than 70 times – an unprecedented level of engagement – underscoring the Centre’s commitment to balanced regional growth. “If the western part of India can be developed, there is no reason the North East cannot,” he said.

Singh argued that Mizoram needs a State Government that shares the Centre’s vision to ensure full and effective implementation of welfare and development programmes, which he said are focused on women, youth, farmers, and the poor. He cited examples of BJP-ruled or allied States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, where, he claimed, major infrastructure projects have transformed the landscape. “Arunachal Pradesh, which once had no rail link and not a single airport, now has five airports,” he noted.





By

Correspondent