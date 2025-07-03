‘Penguin Eight’ to champion voices from Northeast with dedicated publishing line

Guwahati, July 3: Penguin Random House India has launched a new publishing imprint ‘Penguin Eight’, which will be dedicated to books that explore the cultural and literary richness of Northeast India. Penguin Eight will publish works by both emerging and established writers whose narratives reflect the complexities, histories, and voices of the Northeast.

“The goal is to create a lasting platform for high-quality writing that engages deeply with the region’s unique realities and lived experiences. The name Penguin Eight draws inspiration from the eight States that comprise Northeast India. The imprint will release close to half a dozen titles annually to begin with, spanning fiction, non-fiction, memoir, poetry, history, politics, folklore, and more,” a statement said.

As part of the launch, Penguin Random House India also unveiled the new logo for Penguin Eight, designed by Aakriti Khurana. The logo is inspired by the natural landscape of the Northeast, which symbolizes growth, rootedness, and new beginnings.

“With Penguin Eight, we’re taking a deliberate step toward editorial inclusivity, ensuring that literature about the Northeast has a visible, committed platform within mainstream publishing. As programming director of Penguin Presents TheWhite Owl Literary Festival in Dimapur, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to readers, authors, and thinkers from the region. This imprint is an outcome of those conversations, and of our belief that thoughtful commissioning and long-term engagement can play a transformational role in publishing. Our submissions are open, and we’re looking to build a list that is both accessible and enduring,” Deepthi Talwar, executive editor, Penguin Random House India said in the statement.





By

Staff Reporter