Pema Khandu vows boost to agri sector, export push for Arunachal’s GI products

Tawang, April 13: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to the development of the agriculture and allied sectors in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the international conclave-cum-buyer seller meet in Tawang, Khandu highlighted the State’s focus on enhancing farmers' livelihoods, empowering self-help groups (SHGs), and promoting women-led development models.

Khandu stressed that the government is actively working on strategies to boost exports of Arunachal’s unique agricultural and processed food products, particularly those with Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Products identified for enhanced export potential include the aromatic Khaw Tai rice (also known as Khampti rice), Mandarin orange, kiwi, apple, persimmon, and traditional yak cheese (locally known as churpi). These items are being targeted for export to Southeast Asian and ASEAN countries, with an eye on expanding Arunachal Pradesh’s presence in international markets.

State Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, also present at the event, underlined the urgent need to build awareness and strengthen the capacity of farmers to ensure they receive fair and competitive prices for their produce both within India and globally.

Adding to the momentum, Abhishek Dev, Chairman of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), stressed the importance of identifying farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and farmer producer companies (FPCs) from the region.

He encouraged their participation in key national and international trade fairs, which would help broaden market access and strengthen promotional efforts for Arunachal’s high-value crops and products.

The conclave, jointly organised by APEDA and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, serves as a crucial platform to connect farmers, entrepreneurs, exporters, and policymakers. It is part of a broader strategy to position Arunachal Pradesh and the North East Region as a key hub for high-quality agricultural and processed food exports.