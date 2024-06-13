Pema Khandu takes oath as Arunachal CM for third consecutive term

Guwahati, June 13: After claiming a massive victory in the state assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pema Khandu was sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for the third consecutive term on Thursday.

Arunachal Governor Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik administered the oath of the chief minister at the Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre in Itanagar.

Meanwhile, Chowna Mein took the oath as deputy CM, along with ten other cabinet ministers.

The cabinet ministers include PD Sona, Mama Natung, Dasanglu Pul, Kento Jini, GD Wangsu, Biyuram Wahge, Nyato Dukam, Wangki Lowang, Balo Raja, and Ojing Tasing.