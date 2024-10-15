Peace accord to be implemented within 4 years: NLFT chief

Agartala, Oct 15: A top functionary of banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (original) faction on Tuesday said that the government of India has promised to complete the implementation of the recently signed peace pact within next four years.

Speaking to media persons at Agartala Press Club, Prasenjit Tripura, supremo of the faction, said, “The government of India has said that within next four years the memorandum of settlement will be implemented. A total of four factions are involved in the peace talks which brought insurgency in Tripura to an end. As per the provisions of the peace talks, a joint working group (JWG) will be constituted which will work out the further modalities.”

On being asked about any further development, he said, “People are busy in festivities right now and hence we haven’t pursued the matter further. I hope soon we shall receive an official invitation for the formation of the committee. So far, I know the process of screening cadres is underway. Once the screening is completed the talks will resume.”

Formed in 1989, NLFT is considered to be one of the major rebel outfits alongside All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF). Both the outfits had been responsible for killings, extortion and planned ambush on security forces. After 35 years of formation, all the remaining factions of both the organisations joined the mainstream by signing a memorandum of settlement on September 04, 2024.

The outfit also officially announced that it had distanced itself from all the activities that are considered crime in the eyes of law.

“From today, we are formally announcing that our group is not responsible for any kind of illegal activities such as extortion, kidnappings etc. If anyone uses our name to carry out such activities they should be punished as per the law,” he added.

Earlier, NLFT (BM) faction and ATTF also issued statements announcing renouncement of all illegal activities.

As per the agreement, cash deposit and monthly allowance would be provided to the surrendered cadres for a period of time. On September 24, 2024, the formal arms laying ceremony was conducted at Jampuijala.