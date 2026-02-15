Paws, paint & purpose: A Labrador's artful journey across Northeast

When most travellers return from a journey across Northeast India with memory cards brimming with photographs and souvenirs of the road, Dali came home with something far more unusual - eight original paintings.

Dali, a two-and-a-half-year-old Labrador from Manikonda in Hyderabad, recently completed a 2,000-plus-km road trip across all eight Northeastern states with her parents, Hoi Choudhury and Snehangshu Debnath.

What began as a cross-country family adventure across the region has since evolved into a story that blends art, empathy and cultural discovery.

From the riverine plains of Assam to the misty hills of Arunachal Pradesh, and through Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim, the family traced scenic highways and winding mountain roads, soaking in the region’s layered histories and generous hospitality.

Along the way, Dali translated her encounters into eight artworks, each inspired by the landscapes, textures and lived experiences of the places she visited - a canine traveller leaving behind brushstrokes instead of paw prints.

In Nagaland, Dali created one of her most striking artworks while dressed in a traditional Naga shawl. With bold strokes of red, yellow, green and white, her painting appeared to mirror the colours she wore, capturing the spirit of the land in abstract form.

Reflecting on the experience, Hoi said the Northeast stood out for its warmth and openness. “We discovered that people across the Northeast are extremely welcoming, not just to travellers but also to pets. Many hotels allowed us to stay even though they were not officially pet-friendly. That made the journey smoother and more memorable,” she said.













These artworks, however, are not for sale. Instead, they will be showcased in the couple’s upcoming all-India exhibition dedicated to Dali’s art and travel experiences, with a focus on spreading awareness about animal welfare.

Hailed as India’s first dog watercolour painter, Dali has already created more than 50 abstract artworks. Her paintings have also supported rescue initiatives, transforming creativity into compassion.

But Dali’s journey began in hardship. At just 45 days old, she was abandoned and tied up in a garage without food or water before being rescued by Hyderabad-based animal welfare volunteers.

She was later adopted by Hoi and Snehangshu in 2023, when the couple was grieving the loss of their beloved dog, Pablo.

Recalling that phase, Hoi said, “Neighbours had noticed that the puppy was being neglected and informed rescuers. When we saw her adoption post, we felt an instant connection. We decided to bring her home while we were still mourning Pablo.”

From the beginning, Dali displayed a curious and energetic personality. “She always wants to be part of everything we do. Whether I’m cooking or my partner is packing, she wants to participate,” Hoi said.









The artwork of Dali will be showcased in the couple’s upcoming all-India exhibition

That curiosity eventually led to art. Both Hoi and Snehangshu are artists, and one day, Dali began taking the paintbrush from Snehangshu while he was working.

“We thought she was just being playful. But when we gave her the brush, she touched the canvas. That was the moment we realised she genuinely wanted to paint,” Hoi said.

The couple then designed a dog-friendly brush that Dali could comfortably hold in her mouth.

With minimal guidance, she began painting on her own. She started at around seven months of age and completed her first artwork by nine or ten months.

Today, painting is second nature to her. “Whenever she sees a brush, she runs to the canvas. The strokes are entirely her own,” Hoi said.

Beyond art, Dali is also an enthusiastic traveller and foodie. “The moment she knows we’re going on a trip, she jumps into the car with excitement. She absolutely loves travelling,” Hoi added.

Her work has also made a meaningful difference. In 2025, Dali’s paintings helped raise Rs 65,000 for animal rescues and medical care for stray dogs. In 2026, the initiative continues, with over Rs 37,000 already donated to support rescue cases.

Hoi, a former corporate HR professional, and Snehangshu, an ex-UI/UX designer with Wipro, have now turned full-time content creators, combining travel, storytelling and animal welfare. Through Dali’s art, they hope to inspire compassion and highlight the bond between humans and animals.













