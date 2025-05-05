Patra meets Kuki leaders in Churachandpur amidst call for ‘popular govt’ in Manipur

Imphal, May 5: BJP Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra visited Churachandpur on Monday and met key leaders, including Thanlon MLA Vungzagin Valte, who survived a mob attack in Imphal on May 4, 2023.

During his visit, Patra also held meetings with Churachandpur legislator L M Khaute and leaders of the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), who submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns.

Additionally, he held closed-door discussions with leaders of the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) and Zomi Council (ZC), highlighting the BJP’s ongoing engagement with community representatives amid the prolonged ethnic unrest in the state.

Responding to media queries, Patra clarified that his was an “unofficial visit”.

The BJP leader’s presence in the violence-hit district comes days after 21 MLAs from Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to install a “popular government” to help restore peace and normalcy in the state, currently under President’s Rule.

Earlier in the day, Patra arrived in Imphal and was received by BJP Manipur general secretary K Sarat Kumar.

He then travelled to Churachandpur by helicopter. According to sources, he has returned to Imphal and is hold further consultations withformer Chief Minister Biren Singh.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Although the state assembly remains in suspended animation, its tenure extends until 2027.

Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which began in May 2023, has claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands, leaving a fragile peace in its wake.