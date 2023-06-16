Pareihanba tops Manipur class 10 board exam

Imphal, Jun 16: Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh announced the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examinations 2023 of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) on Thursday afternoon.

The pass percentage reached 82.82% highest in the last ten years since 2014 excluding the Covid 19 pandemic period of 2021 wherein the government announced the results, registering an overall pass percentage of 100 percent following an evaluation mechanism.

Education (Commissioner) H Gyan Prakash, Education (Director) L Nandakumar, BoSEM chairman A Joykumar, BoSEM Secretary Dr S Mangijao and others were also present during the declaration of the results of the examination by releasing the complete copy of the examination results at the BoSEM conference in Imphal at around 4.30 pm.

This time a total of 31,365 students out of 37,870 students, including 18,142 are male, 18,545 are female, 579 are male external and 604 are female external appeared in the examination which was conducted across 158 examination centres in the state from March 16 to April 3, passed the examination.

Yengkhom Pareihanba of Ratankumar Memorial School Kwakeithel Heinoukhongnembi (RMSKH), first secured the first position in the Manipur HSLC examination with 594 out of 600 marks.

Last year Rahul Laishram of Catholic school, Canchipur secured the first position in the Manipur HSLC examination with 586 out of 600 marks.

Omega Chanu Wangkhem and Venus Laiphraikpam, both from RMSKH in Imphal jointly bagged second position with 591 marks each while Ophelia Chanu Ngangom of RMSKH, Sanchita Thokchom and Silvia Mutum of RMSKH jointly bagged the third spot with 588 marks each.

Out of 31,365 successful students, 21,405 are 1st divisioners, 9668 are 2nd divisioners and 292 3rd divisioners.

Though no student from government schools was listed among the first 25 position holders,their pass percentage has reached 66.96 % this time. Altogether 5401 students out of 8065 government school students passed in the examination.

Among the districts, Thoubal and Kakching have the highest pass percentage of 89.62 % against last year’s 93.24% while Chandel and Tengnoupal have the least pass percentage of 75.09 against last year’s 56.31% (Pherzawl and Churachandpur).

Students who have appeared in the HSLC examination can check the results at the official website www.manresults.nic.in, officials added.