Pangkang villagers inks MoU with Arunachal govt for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Itanagar, May 24: In a major development, the villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, paving the way for the start of the crucial Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) at Boleng in Siang district.

Set against the lush backdrop of the Siang valley, the signing ceremony marked more than just an administrative milestone – it was a moment of a new beginning in community and government cooperation for exploring possible avenues for long-term local and regional prosperity along with national security, stated an official release here.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj, State Transport, and Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing, Joint Secretary (Hydropower) Hage Lailang, Chief Engineer (Hydropower) Atek Miyu, and State BJP general secretary and special emissary of the Government, Nalong Mize. Community leaders Taba Tamut and Bakin Tali, who conveyed the “collective consent and enthusiasm of the majority of the community members”, represnted the villagers.

Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon, representing the State Government, signed the MoU with Taba Tamut and Bakin Tali. The SUMP, if found feasible and executed, promises transformative benefits for the local community, besides strategic defence and environmental resilience.

According to the MoU, a development package of Rs 5 crore will be implemented over three years, to be overseen by a Village Development Committee (VDC) comprising members from project-affected families. The committee will spearhead village infrastructure improvements, health services, and livelihood programmes, ensuring that the fruits of the special development initiatives are rooted in the community and lead to equitable growth. The MoU also guarantees future consultations with local stakeholders as the project progresses, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to inclusive planning and development keeping in view local priorities.

Unlike conventional hydropower ventures, the SUMP is envisioned as a multi-dimensional initiative. In addition to clean energy and local economic uplift, it is viewed as a strategic response to China’s aggressive hydropower construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo (upstream section of the Siang River in Tibet). The project aims to mitigate potential downstream risks from sudden upstream discharges, regulate river flow throughout the year.

Thungon lauded the village’s decision, stating, “The villagers of Pangkang (Kumku) have shown incredible wisdom and maturity by deciding to cooperate with the Government in conducting PRF for SUMP. This project is not only about power generation – it is about harnessing the potential of river Siang for the collective prosperity of the local area, State and the nation.”









