PAMRA claims rebel groups training inside Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 25: The Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA) on Wednesday issued a statement wherein they claimed that rebel groups from Bangladesh Chittagong Hill Tracts are undergoing military training at two districts of Mizoram.

PAMRA stated that the Chakma rebel group from Bangladesh CHT, the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Sangati Samatee (PCJSS) led by Santu Larma is currently undergoing military training at six locations in Lunglei district and two locations in Mamit district.

At Lunglei district, the training is carried out at Salmore, Tara Banya, Chumochumi, Malchara-the family quarters of JSS Shanti Bahini cadres, Bhalukkyachari, and Andar Manek villages.

The armed cadres are also reported to be training in Mamit district at Silsury village under Company Commander Alo Chakma and at Amchari under Commande Binanda Chakma.

The PAMRA stated that such training by armed militant groups can have serious implications for the security of Mizoram and its residents and requested the State Government to immediately take action to stop the training and send the militants out of the State.

The statement added that PAMRA will take action against these training camps if the State government does not take immediate action.









It is worth mentioning that PAMRA is a former armed wing of the Mizo National Front that came overground and surrendered its weapons after the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord in 1986, and formed the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association for the benefit of its members.