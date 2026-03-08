Over Rs 700 Cr development works underway to transform Tura: Conrad Sangma

Shillong, March 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on Saturday that development works worth more than Rs 700 crore are currently underway to transform Tura into a modern and well-connected urban centre, while stressing the importance of community participation in maintaining civic discipline and cleanliness.

Speaking after inaugurating the Nehru Ading Locality Beautification Project at Hawakhana in Tura, the Chief Minister added that the state government has been implementing multiple interventions to improve infrastructure and urban facilities in the town.

"I am happy to visit this locality for the first time in my official capacity. Transformations are gradually and steadily taking place in Tura, though much more still needs to be done," Chief Minister Sangma said while addressing residents and community leaders at the event organised by the Nehru Ading Development and Welfare Committee.

He told that projects worth more than Rs 700 crore are currently being implemented across Tura to strengthen urban infrastructure and boost development.

Highlighting initiatives under the Smart City Mission, Chief Minister Sangma said that Rs 60 crore has been allocated for paving internal roads across various localities in the town.

He added that Rs 15 crore has already been spent during Phase-I for street lighting and beautification, while another Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned specifically for the beautification of Tura Bazar.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the ongoing city beautification drive, under which surveillance and lighting infrastructure are being expanded.

According to CM Sangma, around 350 CCTV cameras and nearly 500 street lights are being installed across the town.

"For Nehru Ading locality, four CCTV cameras and six street lights have already been provided," he said.

Chief Minister Sangma emphasised that infrastructure alone cannot transform a city unless citizens also contribute by maintaining civic discipline.

Citing Japan as an example, the Chief Minister said responsible public behaviour and cleanliness must come from within the community, urging residents to preserve the improvements made in their locality.

During the interaction, residents also raised several issues, including the need for a community hall, school infrastructure upgrades and concerns over drug activities in certain areas.

