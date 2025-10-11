Over 600 trucks stuck on Aizawl-Silchar road, worsens after rain, truckers file PIL

Aizawl, Oct 10: The condition of the dilapidated Aizawl-Silchar highway has worsened further following heavy rainfall on October 8, exacerbating the plight of truckers and commuters. Hundreds of trucks, particularly empty vehicles heading towards Assam, were stranded along the National Highway 306, with the situation worsening by the day.

According to the Kolasib Police, 622 trucks – 587 of them heading towards Assam from Khamrang and 35 going towards Aizawl from Kawnpui – were stuck for over 24 hours on Thursday.

On Friday, the number of stranded trucks rose, with 320 empty trucks still unable to move towards Assam. The report noted that the cessation of heavy rainfall allowed 861 trucks, including 280 heading towards Aizawl and 581 towards Assam, to resume their onward journey by Friday morning.

H Laldingliana, president of the Mizoram Truck Drivers’ Association (MTDA), expressed frustration over the worsening road conditions.

“Despite repairs made two months ago between the Sairang and Kawnpui stretch, the road has deteriorated to such an extent that it is now extremely dangerous to ply on it. Many empty trucks have been left stranded, and a few have even turned upside down,” he said.

As a result of the perilous road conditions, the MTDA has suspended the transport of foodstuffs from the State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs warehouses between Aizawl and north-western Mamit district since October 2.

The truckers have also taken the issue to court, filing a public interest litigation with the Gauhati High Court regarding the deteriorating state of the road. The Court has accepted the PIL, bringing further attention to the urgent need for road repairs.

While the heavy rains have since subsided, truckers are still facing delays, and the situation remains critical for the transportation of goods.

Correspondent