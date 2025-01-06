Fresh influx: Over 600 families from Myanmar's Chin state seek refuge in Mizoram's Champhai

Aizawl, Jan 6: Over 100 families from Myanmar's Chin state, primarily from Falam township, have entered Champhai district in Mizoram, seeking refuge in Champhai town close to the international border. The influx follows intense clashes between the Myanmar army and Chin resistance forces, a civil society leader said on Sunday.

Robert Zoremtluanga, who heads the Champhai District Young Mizo Association (YMA) and the district's Myanmar Refugee Committee, stated that the new arrivals are predominantly from Falam, where heavy fighting continues as resistance groups attempt to seize military camps in the region.

"Many of the refugees are taking shelter in Kanan locality of Champhai town since the 19 relief camps in the district are already full. Most have relatives or friends in Kanan who are offering them temporary refuge," Zoremtluanga said.

Meanwhile, officials from the State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, currently on an extended holiday break, have not provided confirmation or further details regarding the situation.

Zoremtluanga added that armed confrontations are ongoing not only in Falam but also in the Tedim and Tonzang areas of Chin state, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Champhai district has been one of the main entry points for Myanmar nationals fleeing the ongoing conflict in the neighbouring country, putting a heavy burden on local communities and relief efforts.