Over 60 Bangladeshi nationals enter Mizoram seeking shelter

Aizawl, May 20: As many as 65 people from the Bawm Tribe of Chittagong Hill Tracts, Bangladesh entered Mizoram on Sunday for food and shelter.

The Bawms who entered the state are currently staying in Vathuampui village in Southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai District, and the people of the village have provided them with food and shelter.



As per sources, the group consists of 24 males and 17 females, with 14 male and 10 female children and many of them are reportedly ill.



It may be mentioned that besides Myanmar nationals seeking refuge in Mizoram, several tribals from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh have also entered the state following clashes between the Bangladesh Army and the Kuki Chin National Army.



Meanwhile, the district administration is currently making all the necessary assessments for the individuals.

