Over 500g of heroin seized, 91 arrested in 'Operation Dawn' crackdown

Naharlagun, Jan 7: Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh have achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against drugs under 'Operation Dawn,' seizing over 500 grams of heroin, 7 kilograms of cannabis, and other illicit substances in 2024. The operation led to the arrest of 91 drug peddlers across the region, Naharlagun Superintendent of Police, Mihin Gambo, confirmed in a statement.

As part of the crackdown, police seized a total of 588.42 grams of heroin, 7,042.5 grams of cannabis, 48 grams of Lorazepam, and 233.81 grams of morphine from various drug dealers. The operation resulted in 41 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases being registered during the year, marking a significant increase compared to previous years, with stricter enforcement measures being implemented.

"These efforts have yielded notable results, both in terms of more cases being detected and a significant rise in the amount of contraband seized," said Gambo, emphasizing the initiative's success. The crackdown on drug-related offenses has also helped reduce crimes such as thefts and burglaries, many of which were previously linked to individuals struggling with addiction. In 2024, police registered 152 cases of theft and burglary, a decline from previous years.

In addition to strict law enforcement, Naharlagun Police launched extensive awareness campaigns targeting young people in schools, colleges, and rehabilitation centers to educate them on the dangers of drug abuse. The campaigns have helped many individuals battling addiction to seek treatment at local rehabilitation centers.

"Operation Dawn has not only curbed the illegal drug supply but also played a vital role in preventing many young people from falling into addiction," said Gambo. He also expressed his gratitude to the residents of Naharlagun for their continued support and cooperation, which has been crucial in creating a safer and more secure environment.