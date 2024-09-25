Over 500 Tripura rebels surrender arms, CM declares state ‘insurgency-free’

Agartala, Sept 25: More than 500 rebels affiliated to different factions of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) laid down their arms in a ceremony held at the 7th Battalion Tripura State Rifle headquarters in Jampuijala, Sepahijala district, on Tuesday.

Organised as a part of a tripartite peace deal signed between NLFT and ATTF on September 4 in New Delhi, 584 militants surrendered their arms in the event that was presided over by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha.

Soon after, addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha declared Tripura to be an insurgency free state. “Peace is the foundation for development, and armed struggles only hinder progress,” he said, hailing the development as a significant step.







AT Photo: Arms laid down by Tripura insurgent groups

Appreciating the militants for choosing to join the mainstream, Chief Minister also noted that over 10,000 people in the Northeast had abandoned insurgency through 12 peace accords.

Leaders of the ATTF and NLFT, including Biswamohan Debbarma, President of NLFT (BM), Parimal Debbarma, President of NLTF (PD), Prasenjit Tripura (President, NLFT ORI), and Alindra Debbarma (President, ATTF), were among the key militants who laid down their arms in a significant move towards peace.

“There are pending demands that will be addressed in upcoming talks following the formation of the Joint Working Group (JWG) for the implementation of the memorandum of settlement,” said Prasenjit Tripura. He added that some members of the outfit, still in Bangladesh, are expected to return soon.

Reflecting on his journey into insurgency in 2005, Prasenjit hinted at his interest in joining mainstream politics.

Meanwhile, NLFT (BM) faction leader Biswamohan Debbarma expressed satisfaction with the agreement, describing it as a fresh start for his group, which includes 380 members.

The militants, some accompanied by their families, underwent stringent security checks before surrendering their arms.







AT Photo: Insurgent groups and cadres in Tripura give up arms

Senior officials from the Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and other agencies, who were instrumental in facilitating the peace process, were also present during the event.

The surrendered weapons, once used in insurgent activities, were displayed as symbols of their renunciation of violence, marking a significant step towards lasting peace in the region.