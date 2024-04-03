Over 5 kg of heroin seized in Aizawl, 1 Myanmar national involved

Aizawl, Apr 1: The Excise and Narcotics Department seized over 5 kg of heroin at Aizawl on Wednesday and apprehended two individuals, including a Myanmar national. This is the second time narcotics officials have seized a huge cache of drugs within two days.

Acting on inputs received, the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 5.427 kg of heroin at Aizawl View, Falkland locality, from the possessions of Lalnunmawia, aka Puia (38), a resident of Teidu, Tripura, currently residing at Aizawl and Lalchawiliana (34) a resident of Khampat Kanaan, Myanmar, currently residing at Vairengte town.

Upon interrogation by officials, the apprehended individuals revealed that the heroin has been smuggled from Myanmar.



Furthermore, officials also seized a Tata Yodha truck bearing regn no. MZ01 V-2018, that was used for the transportation of the drugs.



The apprehended individuals have been booked under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act 1984 and will be produced in court.



If convicted, they will face imprisonment of 10 to 20 years with a fine of 1 to 2 lakhs.

