Over 4,000 ILPs issued in Mizoram after Bairabi–Sairang rail line inauguration

Aizawl, Oct 10: The new train service at Sairang has prompted significant changes in Mizoram’s entry protocols, with the district police issuing over 4,000 inner line permits (ILPs) since the inauguration of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

According to district police officials, 4,064 ILPs were issued till Wednesday last at the Sairang Railway Station.

At a meeting held on Thursday, which was chaired by State Home Minister K Sapdanga, it was revealed that the deployment of police personnel at the Sairang station has increased to meet the growing demand of ILP checks. Initially, eight officers were assigned to the ILP counter, but this number has since been increased to 14. The authorities have also been active in preventing illegal entry, with four persons and as many beggars arrested and deported for attempting to enter Mizoram without valid ILPs.

In Kolasib district, where the Bairabi train station is located, SP David Lalthangliana reported that 14 officers are now overseeing ILP enforcement across four train stations. These efforts have led to issue of 38 ILPs in Kolasib district alone.

Lalthangliana also noted a decline in ILP issue at the traditional check gates like Vairengte bordering Assam, and among inter-State maxicab services. He attributed a 30-40 per cent drop in numbers to the train service, which has become a more accessible and regulated entry point for visitors.

The meeting also addressed the need for improved systems for ILP issue and monitoring, as well as the potential creation of a Government Railway Police to handle the unique challenges of this new transportation hub. Additionally, it was decided that those holding tourist ILPs will need to report to the State Tourism Department, ensuring that all visitors are properly accounted for and their stay managed accordingly.