Over 350 children living with HIV in Meghalaya

Meghalaya, Jun 22: As many as 364 children in Meghalaya are living with HIV, which has been termed ‘alarming’ by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo said on Saturday, “It is an alarming situation here in the state. There are 364 children who are affected by HIV...We have requested the Department of Women and Children to examine all of them to see if they are eligible and provide them sponsorship under Section 45 of the Juvenile Justice Act.”



Moreover, there are 8,000 people living with HIV in the state and therefore, the NCPCR asked the state authorities to examine these families to see if they have any “needy and eligible children” who can be provided sponsorship.



On the other hand, Kanoongo said workshops and consultations would be conducted for the benefit of the three district councils of Meghalaya on child rights and protection laws. The three district councils of the state are Khasi, Garo and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Councils.



He said some of the information, education, and communication materials would be translated or dubbed into local languages so that it would be more beneficial for the stakeholders.



Moreover, in rural areas, there would be training programmes conducted for the master trainers in self-help groups on child rights and protection.



During his review meeting, Kanoongo also said that with different departments of the state, he has received data on the number of children with disabilities. In some cases, it has been found that there are 4000 children with disabilities.



However, he has sought convergence of the data from different departments and, furthermore, a survey conducted to identify all the children with disabilities in the state.



Stating that the correct identification of all the children with disabilities would enable the beneficiaries to get benefits under different schemes and, in some cases, pensions, Kanoongo said the departments have assured action.

