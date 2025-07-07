Over 3,000 flee Chin state as Mizoram CM's adviser crosses border to hold talks

Aizawl, July 7: With the number of refugees fleeing Myanmar’s Chin state crossing 3,000, Mizoram Chief Minister’s political adviser Lalmuanpuia Punte on Sunday rushed to the tense India-Myanmar border and crossed over to hold talks with leaders of the warring Chin rebel factions in a bid to defuse the escalating crisis.

Since Saturday, more than 2,845 civilians from Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar villages have crossed into Zokhawthar in Champhai district.

Local officials believe the actual number is higher, with many children and the elderly still unaccounted for amid the chaos.

“They are coming in through the border bridge and even wading across the Tiau river. The total may now exceed 3,000,” said a senior Champhai district police officer.

Most refugees are being sheltered by relatives, while local civil society groups, including the Young Mizo Association (YMA), have opened community halls to provide temporary shelter, food, and essentials.

The fresh wave of displacement was triggered by intense fighting that began on July 2 between the Chinland Defence Force-Hualngoram (CDF-Hualngoram) and the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF).

The conflict intensified over the weekend when CNDF fighters, reportedly backed by the Chin Brotherhood, launched a major offensive on Saturday morning. By afternoon, they had captured all eight CDF-Hualngoram camps, including the strategic Tuichirh base.

“We were outnumbered and overwhelmed. We didn’t surrender but had to retreat. Some of our men even crossed into Mizoram,” said Hminga, leader of the Hualngoram People’s Organisation, the civilian wing of the CDF-Hualngoram.

At least five wounded CDF-Hualngoram fighters were evacuated to Zokhawthar, with one later referred to the Champhai district hospital. Two injured CNDF cadres also received medical attention in Zokhawthar.

On Sunday, the CNDF released the body of C Lalhmuakmawia, a 37-year-old CDF-Hualngoram fighter killed in Saturday’s assault. His remains were taken to Chanmari West in Aizawl for burial, with the YMA Zokhawthar arranging transportation. He is the second confirmed casualty from the rebel ranks, following the death of Lalliandinga on July 2.

Meanwhile, fresh gunfire broke out on Sunday near Leilet village in Chin State, opposite Saikhumphai in southern Champhai.

During his cross-border visit on Sunday, Punte met leaders from both CNDF and CDF-Hualngoram in Khawmawi. “More civilians are fleeing due to renewed fighting near Leilet. Many are unwilling to return unless peace is restored,” he said.









