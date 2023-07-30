Over 300 journalists attend media workshop cum orientation programme in Tripura

Guwahati, July 30: In a bid to equip media persons with the latest development in the field of journalism a four-day workshop cum orientation programme was organised in Agartala by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of Tripura in association with Agartala Press Club.

The workshop which was inaugurated by Tripura chief minister Manik Saha concluded on Saturday. A total of 350 participants from Agartala and other parts of the Tripura participated in the four-day event which was held from 26th to 29th July, 2023.





The Assam Tribune’s Shoubhik Roy Choudhury who attended the workshop as a resource person provided practical training to journalists on the challenges and prospects in the new age of Digital Journalism.



Apart from imparting deliberations on multimedia storytelling, Choudhury also emphasized on understanding how to identify and differentiate between misinformation and disinformation, fake news and various aspects of social media.





Some of the other dignitaries who attended the workshop as resource persons and interacted with participants are Press Trust of India Editor, Regional Editor, Jayanta Roy Choudhury; Former journalist from Ananda Bazar Patrika, Sudipta Sengupta; Former Photo Editor from Gulf News, Sankha Kar; Former Chief Cameraman from Kolkata Tribune Shyamal Chandra Dutta; Deputy Director General from Doordarshan Snehashish Sur; ABP news editor Manogya Loiwal; East Mojo Editor, Karma Paljor.



Several sessions were organised for journalists from print media, electronic media, and web media as well as for photo journalists. At least eight resource persons associated with various fields of media from Kolkata and Guwahati provided hands on training to the journalists on the ever evolving dynamics of the media world.







