Over 30 projects are being executed under Smart City Mission: Mizoram Dy CM

Aizawl, Mar 22: Guwahati, March 22: Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia on Wednesday informed that a total of 30 projects are being executed under the Smart City Mission in the state. The minister also informed that three of them have been completed and ten more projects, including Laldenga Cultural Centre are on the cards.

Tawnluia, who holds the Public Health Engineer and Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) portfolios informed about the developments during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a multipurpose ground at Aizawl's Zarkaw area on Tuesday.

Although the work was delayed due to the pandemic, however, it gained momentum gradually, following which over 30 projects are being implemented under the smart city mission.

As per reports, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Assam Rifles complex and lay foundation stone for Laldenga Cultural Centre in Mizoram on April 1. According to officials of the Aizawl Smart City Project, the proposed Rs 1.93 crore centre would be built on the northern side of Assam Rifles ground in the heart of the state capital.

Laldenga, who was the founder of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), and was the first Chief Minister of Mizoram after it attained statehood in 1987.