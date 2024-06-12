Over 30 Myanmar nationals deported from Manipur

Imphal, Jun 12: Amidst concerns about fresh violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday stated that 38 more Myanmar nationals were deported from the state.

The Chief Minister, in his official “X” handle, wrote, “In continuation of the deportation process of immigrants, the Government of Manipur has deported 38 (thirty-eight) Myanmar Nationals to their home country Myanmar through the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh, today. They have been handed over safely to Myanmar authorities by the Immigration Officers of Government of India posted at ICP, Moreh. The State Government is continuing the identification of illegal immigrants and remains steadfast in its resolve to deport them. Let’s keep our borders and country secure."

It may be mentioned that the illegal immigration of foreign nationals from the neighbouring country of Myanmar is a major cause of concern for Manipur.



As Myanmar is going through troubling political upheavals, Myanmarese people often cross the border either to Manipur or Mizoram.

However, the native indigenous people in Manipur feel threatened as the continuous immigration could possibly disrupt the demography in the region.